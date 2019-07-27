Gov’t ‘OK’ use of national anthem in official events

The government has reversed the order against the decision of banning the singing of the national anthem in any public event in the absence of President Salva Kiir.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, the deputy minister of information, Lily Albino Akol explained that the directive was meant only for constitutional post holders.

“It was a directive to all of us, constitutional post holders when we are in official events that are representing our state or our government. We should adhere to the state protocol of using the national anthem,” said Lily Albino Akol.

The deputy minister told the press that the government is not banning or preventing the people of South Sudan from singing the national anthem.

“There is no way that the council or the government will ban or prevent the people of South Sudan from singing the national anthem. What the council resolved last week was the official use of the national anthem in official events that are officiated by His Excellency the head of the state,” said the deputy minister of information.

“The singing of the national anthem can continue in events that call for it can go on. We already know that schools or the students sing the national anthem during parade every morning as a way of civic education.”

Last week on Friday, the minister of information, Michael Makuei said that the national anthem should be sung only in the presence of the president.

The National anthem is usually played or sung during national holidays, especially during the Independence Day celebrations, and is also performed during cultural and other festivals in the country.

It reflects the country’s history, struggles, and traditions of the nation and its people; it also serves as an expression of national identity.

Makuei said it had been observed that the national anthem is being played all over, adding that it is only meant for the president, and functions attended by him.

Responding to the matter, some members of the public have criticized the directive.

They say South Sudanese have the right to sing the national anthem.

“There is no reason to ban the national anthem. Banning the national anthem makes us lose our aim of having our own country,” said Santino Aken, a university student.

The national anthem is sung during football matches, all over the world.

“The president cannot prevent people from that. What about our national football team when they go outside to represent the country? This is something important for our identity, this is a very big mistake,” protested Mario, Wau resident.

A Bor resident who identified himself as Santino said: “If they made it for one person, that means the name of the national anthem should be changed to an individual anthem.”