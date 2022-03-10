10th March 2022
Gov’t, partners launch $11.9m project on vocational training

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 2 mins ago

Awut Deng Acuil, the Minister of General Education and Instruction speaking during the launched of a four year project to strengthen Technical and Vocational Education and Training in South Sudan - Credit: Charles Wote/Eye Radio| March 10, 2022

The national government and development partners have launched a $11.9 million project to strengthen vocational education and training programs in South Sudan.

The four-year project funded by the Swedish government is to be implemented by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, UNESCO.

A labor market responsive program, it aims to foster youth employment and contribute to peace efforts in the country.

Hubert Gijzen, the Director of UNESCO’s regional office in East Africa says the project targets 25, 000 people across the country including youth, women and girls.

“The project we are launching today on strengthen TVET [Technical and Vocational Education and Training] in South Sudan aims to foster youth employment and contribute to peace, resilience and nation building through labor market responsive TVET,” said the Director of UNESCO’s regional office, Hubert Gijzen during the launch of the project in Juba.

“This project will reach out to 25,000 people including 13,000 youth of which 50% are women and girls. It will also reach out to 2,000 teachers.

“The project will also ensure to proactively engage women and girls affected by HIV/AIDS and those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

For her part, the Minister of General Education and Instruction, Awut Deng Achuil says the project will give hope to youth in the country.

“The project has huge potential for the country that goes beyond provision of skills and education. Although South Sudan had two brilliant technical schools in Tonj and Torit established in the 1970s, the 21 year conflict eroded this foundation,” said the Minister of General Education, Awut Deng Acuil.

“Today is a new dawn for education in South Sudan. The launch of this project provides hope to youth across the country.

“South Sudan has over 2.8 million children out of school some of these out of school children are youth who can benefit from this project.”

The Minister of General Education and Instruction, Awut Deng Acuil in a group photo with representatives from Development partners after the launched of a four year project to strengthen Technical and Vocational Education and Training in South Sudan. The project is funded by the Swedish Government. Credit: Charles Wote/Eye Radio| March 10, 2022

 

