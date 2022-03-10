Dialogue between three communities from Unity State starts in Juba

The communities of Leer, Mayiandit, and Koch Counties in Unity State have initiated a peace and reconciliation dialogue in Juba.



This is according to James Keah Ninrew, the Executive Director of Universal Intervention and Development Organization.

The peace initiative comes about a month after armed youth from the three communities of Mayiandit, Koch and Leer clashed in a vicious circle of violence that left dozens dead and many others wounded.

As a result, thousands of locals there were forced to flee the areas.

The incidents which were accompanied by attacks on aid workers received International condemnation and calls for a government investigation into alleged human rights violations.

According to a UNMISS statement at the time, health and nutrition facilities were also looted.

James Keah Ninrew, the Executive Director of Universal Intervention and Development Organization pointed out the dialogue brought together three communities in Unity state.

“The program is a dialogue between the communities of Mayiandit, Leer and Koch and this is a continuation of a peace dialogue which was supported by USAID through Shejah Salam as a donor and

“The reason is to engage the two communities of Leer and Maiyandit so that they can have a long lasting peace that will enable them to stay in peace at the community level.

“This could have been done in Leer and Mayiandit respectively, unfortunately, the conference did not take place because of so many factors and one of it is the insecurity in the area.

“We feel as an organization that if we can engage the communities in Juba, they will also be able to help us advocate for the conference to take place in Mayiandit and Leer.

“We have this gathering to dialogue on the cause of the conflict and how the communities can be able to resolve them. So that is actually the objective of today’s function in Juba.”

The two-day, peace initiative brings together political leaders, youth, women as well as other stakeholders.

However, Keah says they are not able to take the initiative to the grass root level due to the worsening insecurity in the area.

UNIDOR is a South Sudanese based non-profit Christian relief, humanitarian and advocacy organization.

The peace dialogue supported by the US International Development Agency, USAID through Shejah Salam organization now aims to bring back lasting peace in southern Unity.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter