Police officer arrested after accidentally killing school girl in Rumbek

Authorities in Lake State have arrested a police officer who shot and killed a school girl at the weekend.



This is according to acting Minister of Information in Lakes state, William Koji.

Early this week, a police officer in Rumbek accidently shot dead and killed a school girl and injured another in an attempt to stop a driver of a passenger vehicle in Lakes State.

The passenger car was reportedly heading to Juba from Aweil, Northern Bahr El Ghazal State.

But the driver made a wrong turn at Rumbek town roundabout and took the direction towards Unity State where it was shot at by the police in an attempt to stop it.

But the stray bullets hit the school girl identified as Akon Deng and killed her instantly.

There were 17 passengers aboard.

Koji said that the suspected police officer is now in police custody.

“On the accident which involved the killing of one girl, the suspect has been arrested and his name is Marial Agog Machot and he is in police custody waiting for investigation of why he was shooting directly at the vehicle that resulted in killing and injuries,” Koji said.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter