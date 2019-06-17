18th June 2019
Gov’t permits factory tinted vehicles

Author: Ayuen Panchol | Published: 8 hours ago

File: Cars in the capital, Juba

The minister of information says motorists using vehicles with factory tints are exempted from the cabinet order that had earlier banned them.

Michael Makuei says the order will now be applied on those motorists driving vehicles that are tinted in Juba.

Nearly two weeks ago, the minister of Interior told the traffic police and other members of the organized forces that those driving vehicles with tinted windows are considered “criminals,” and if anyone refuses to stop when ordered, the officers are “free to shoot.”

This directive was described as “irresponsible, dangerous and unlawful” by a parliamentarian and an activist.

This also prompted the parliament to summon Michael Chiengjiek.

However, at the weekend, the cabinet clarified the order.

“The cabinet is reiterating it’s resolution, if you are using a tinted car that is tinted from the company, then you are exempted, provide that it’s proved that this glass is from the company, you will be exempted,” Makuei said.

He said the cabinet also moved to halt any importation of factory-tinted vehicles from entering into the country.

“Nobody will be allowed to import any tinted car from the company,” he said.

Makuei added that cars designed with tinted windows are “very light and you can see people from inside, so that is not an issue.”

Members of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly on Monday grilled the Interior Minister, Michael Chanjiek.

More to follow….

