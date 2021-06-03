Gunmen attack WES police station, kill two

Four people have reportedly been killed including two soldiers in two separate incidents in Western Equatoria State.

According to Mundri West County commissioner, one of the incidents occurred when armed men attacked a police station in Lui, killing two officers; while the other was an attack on a passenger vehicle.

“Between 7:30PM and 8PM, unknown gunmen attacked the police station in Lui. They killed two people and injured three others,” Zilfa Dawa confirmed to Eye Radio.

He said the passenger vehicle with registration number SSD 231AQ fell into an ambush between Tapari and Jambo along the Juba-Mundri road on Wednesday afternoon.

Two people died and three others were wounded.

Dawa added that vehicles have stopped moving along the Juba-Mundri road due to fear of insecurity.

There have been reports of road ambushes along major highways in recent months, with travelers either killed or kidnapped.

