3rd June 2021
Pageri paramount chief dies at 83

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 8 hours ago

Recent picture of Paramount Chief Modomune Dario | Credit | Courtesy

The paramount chief of the defunct Pageri County in Eastern Equatoria State has passed on at the age of 83.

Modomune Dario succumbed to kidney failure at Kasubi hospital in Kampala on Sunday, according to area officials.

Emilio Igga, the former commissioner of Magwi County, described the late chief as an instrumental leader who played a key role in uniting the Acholi and the Madi communities.

“He had been the one who had a very great vision, very humble; he knew all the clans in Madi and our neighborhood’s – the Acholi,” Igga told Eye Radio from Pageri Payam along the Nimule-Juba.

Late chief Dario is survived by 14 children and three wives.

