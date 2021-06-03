Rapist police officer tries to escape justice

The disgraced police officer who was convicted on Wednesday for defiling a little girl reportedly tried to escape on his way to prison.

Jido Michael Logoro, a first lieutenant in the National Police Service, was sentenced to 14 years in prison for sexually abusing an eight-year-old girl.

The Gender-based violence court in Juba said the 24-year-old committed the crime at Jebel market area in Juba in January 2021.

The court finding shows that he defiled the girl in his car and tried to silence her by offering candies or sweets.

The presiding judge Francis Amum found Jido guilty of all charges and sent him to prison.

He was also told to pay the victim a sum of 700, 000 SSP as reparation.

After the court sentencing, Jido reportedly jumped out of Hiace mini-bus while being transported to Juba prison.

“When the driver reduced the speed because of the Mudiria roundabout, Jido then opened the door of the car and started running,” Farajalla Khamis, police chief at the GBV court, told Eye Radio.

He said the officers pursued the convict and rearrested him.

“But thanks God. The guard and the driver managed to rearrest him, and he is in the prison, serving his sentence right now,” Khamis added.

It’s not clear whether the convict had been cuffed.

