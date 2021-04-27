Health ministry concerned over ‘vaccine hesitancy’

Health officials are concerned over the public’s unwillingness to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health stated that people are still skeptical and lack interest in receiving the AstraZeneca jab.

South Sudan received 132,000 doses of the vaccine in March. This is expected to cover 66,000 people across the country.

The existing doses should be used before their expiry in July 2021.

But so far, just over 3,500 people have been injected with the vaccine since the rollout started in Juba three weeks ago.

“By not using the 132,000, it is going to make us get denied from receiving the other six hundred thousand doses that we are anticipating,” said Dr. Richard Lako, spokesperson.

Dr. Lako added that the negative perception about the efficacy of the vaccine is discouraging many people from getting vaccinated.

He emphasized that the vaccine is safe for public use.

The vaccine is currently administered at Juba Teaching Hospital, Giada military hospital and Police hospital in Juba.

