2nd September 2020
Health ministry launches Hepatitis eradication plan

Health ministry launches Hepatitis eradication plan

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 4 hours ago

Elizabeth Achuei, mnister of health at the launch of the National Strategic Plan on Viral Hepatitis in South Sudan 2020 – 2024 and Treatment Care for Viral Hepatitis in Juba on Wednesday | Credit | Charles Wote/Eye Radio

The Ministry of Health has launched a new plan aimed at eliminating viral hepatitis infections in South Sudan.

More than 1 million people are believed to be living with Hepatitis B and C in the country.

Hepatitis is the inflammation of the liver due to various causes of injury.

It is caused by viruses, bacteria, parasitic infections, alcohol, drugs, and immune disorders.

According to the Minister of Health, the goal is to reduce Hepatitis mortality and morbidity by 2030.

“The plan aims to provide leadership and coordination in systematic scale-up Hepatitis prevention, testing and treatment service within the public and private sector,” said Elizabeth Achuei during the launch of the National Strategic Plan on Viral Hepatitis in South Sudan 2020 – 2024 and Treatment Care for Viral Hepatitis in Juba on Wednesday.

“Since the majority of Hepatitis infections in South Sudan is Hepatitis, our plan is to invest in measures to fight the disease.”

Hepatitis can be prevented by getting the Hepatitis vaccine, practice good personal hygiene such as thorough handwashing, and by avoiding using an infected person’s items.

