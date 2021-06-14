14th June 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | Health | News   |   Health workers call off sit-down strike

Health workers call off sit-down strike

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

The South Sudanese doctor—who was working for the International Rescue Committee was killed inside a health facility in Ganyliel Payam, Panyijiar County, Unity State, on 21 May/Courtesy photo.

The South Sudan health professionals have called off their sit-down strike that was to begin on Monday morning.

Last week, the health professionals announced that they would begin a two-day nationwide strike to demand justice for their fallen colleague – Dr. Louis Edward Saleh.

The over 4,000 workers also based their decision on what they call a “slow pace of investigation into the killing”.

Dr. Edward, an employee of the International Rescue Committee, was killed in Ganyiel Payam of Unity State on May 21.

On May 24, doctors across the country threatened to lay down their tools if the perpetrators are not identified and held accountable.

They also called on President Salva Kiir to intervene by holding accountable state authorities who violate the right of health workers.

However, the medical practitioners have now called off their strike until further notice after the government agreed to take seriously their demands for justice for their slain colleague and protection of health professionals across the country.

“The…authorities requested the health professionals to give them more time to investigate the incident and bring the culprits to book,” partly reads a statement issued after the representatives met ministers of cabinet affairs, health and interior.

The South Sudan Health Professionals Committee call on all medical practitioners to carry on with their normal duties as from today.

The South Sudan Health Professionals Committee is comprised of the Doctors Union, Pharmacist Society, Medical Laboratory Professionals Union, Nurses and Midwifery Association, Clinical Officers Council, and the Public Health Professionals Association.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 15:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Army general, his bodyguard shoot at each other 1

Army general, his bodyguard shoot at each other

Published Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Kiir fires Kulang, Chol 2

Kiir fires Kulang, Chol

Published Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Thiik denies having VSS managers assaulted 3

Thiik denies having VSS managers assaulted

Published Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Wounded army general returns home from hospital 4

Wounded army general returns home from hospital

Published Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Riyadh asks Juba to name projects it can invest in 5

Riyadh asks Juba to name projects it can invest in

Published Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

17 more people die in Lakes violence

Published 5 mins ago

Health workers call off sit-down strike

Published 4 hours ago

G7 summit: China says small groups do not rule the world

Published Sunday, June 13, 2021

World Bank allocates $116 million for poverty-reduction projects in S.Sudan

Published Saturday, June 12, 2021

Unity pleads for more time as doctors demand justice for slain colleague

Published Saturday, June 12, 2021

Police concerned over ‘growing’ communal tension in Rumbek East

Published Saturday, June 12, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
14th June 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.