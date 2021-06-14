17 more people die in Lakes violence

More than 17 people have been killed and 22 others wounded in another communal fighting over the weekend in Lakes State.

On Saturday, police in the state reported that tensions were high as two communities mobilized to attack each other in Rumbek East County.

It is not clear what caused the tension but police believed it was a planned revenge-related attack.

According to the state police spokesperson, the killings have been reported in a cattle camp within Rumbek East County.

“The fighting broke out between two sub-sections of Gony and Thuyic of Athu community at Alaw cattle camp, leading to the killing of 17 people and wounding of 22 others on both sides, Capt. Elijah Mabor told Eye Radio on Monday.

However, he said the fighting has stopped.

“The security situation is calm because Alaw is a cattle camp and after the fighting, everybody returned to their respective areas,” he explained.

Capt. Mabor added that security forces have been deployed in populated areas and along the state’s main roads to protect civilians.

Last week, President Salva Kiir appointed the now-former director of military intelligence, Rin Tueny as the new governor of Lakes state.

He replaced Makur Kulang who also presided over the circle of violence in the state.

But activists believe the change of leadership in the restive state will not restore peace and stability without a comprehensive peace and security strategy.

