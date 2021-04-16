16th April 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | Health | News   |   HIV infection spreads from Equatoria to central states – official

HIV infection spreads from Equatoria to central states – official

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 1 min ago

A patient displays HIV/AIDS drugs | Credit | MSF

There is high prevalence of new infections in central and northern parts of the country, the South Sudan HIV/AIDS Commission says.

This comes after the government and partners introduced what they call District Health Information System 2 or D.H.I.S-2 in the health facilities across the country.

D.H.I.S is a health management data platform used by multiple organizations, and governments in more than 54 countries worldwide.

The system is used in health-related projects, including patient health monitoring, improving disease surveillance and analyzing outbreaks and speeding up health data access.

“The prevalence of HIV epidemic was high in the southern states, which means the Equatoria states,” Dr. Marial Cuir, director-general for program coordination, told Eye Radio on Thursday.

“The trend is increasing towards the central states and towards the northern parts of the country.”

Dr. Cuir attributed the factors to stigma, key populations who are at high risk of contracting the disease, conflict and mother to child transmissions.

In 2016, an estimated 200 000 people were living with HIV in South Sudan, according to UNAIDS.

In addition, it says only 10% of people living with HIV were accessing life-saving HIV treatment.

Children are particularly vulnerable, with fewer than 1000 children living with HIV between the ages of 0 and 14 years on HIV treatment—5% of those in need.

“We need to initiate those who are found positive into the treatment system,” he added.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir relieves Nhial Deng, JJ Okot among others in sweeping changes 1

Kiir relieves Nhial Deng, JJ Okot among others in sweeping changes

Published Saturday, April 10, 2021

C-in-C demands to know why his soldiers are abandoning camps 2

C-in-C demands to know why his soldiers are abandoning camps

Published Tuesday, April 13, 2021

There’s no Judiciary—Salva Mathok 3

There’s no Judiciary—Salva Mathok

Published Monday, April 12, 2021

Activist doubts Kiir’s new changes would ‘change situation’ 4

Activist doubts Kiir’s new changes would ‘change situation’

Published Monday, April 12, 2021

Dr Marial told to fix president’s office 5

Dr Marial told to fix president’s office

Published Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

HIV infection spreads from Equatoria to central states – official

Published 1 min ago

Juba pastor shot at over land dispute

Published 22 mins ago

The president travels to South Africa

Published 14 hours ago

Kiir writes ‘letter of disappointment’ to governors

Published 16 hours ago

Jonglei herders leave Kajo-keji

Published 17 hours ago

National, state parliaments to be reconstituted this week

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
16th April 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.