Juba pastor shot at over land dispute

A pastor narrowly escaped death on Thursday morning after gunmen shot at him and his son at the African Inland Church in Juba.

According to eyewitness, about eight men entered the church compound and claimed ownership of the land when they saw pastor Harun and his son Dominic Eco erecting a concrete fence.

“My husband had just returned from work.They started by surrounding my husband and my husband was just seated,” the pastor’s wife (name withheld) told Eye Radio.

After a short disagreement, three men, armed with AK-47 reportedly shot at the pastor, but missed after the cleric took cover behind the incomplete fence.

Dominic, however, got shot in the leg. He is currently being treated at a Juba Teaching hospital.

The African Inland Church is located just behind the national parliament, opposite Dr. Garang Mausoleum and on the road from Customs to 7-Day roundabout.

There was heavy presence of police and other organized forces at the African Inland Church this morning.

The armed men are believed to be members of the organized forces. The police is yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

