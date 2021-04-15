The president travels to South Africa

President Salva Kiir has travelled to South Africa to discuss the status of the revitalized peace agreement.

The president will meet with his counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa.

Both leaders are expected to deliberate on the progress made and the challenges facing the peace deal.

In 2019, the Ramaphosa administration helped mediate on the then contentious issue of the number of states and boundaries among the South Sudanese parties.

South Africa also organized round table discussions on the reunification of the SPLM party.

The Press Secretary in the Office of President, Ateny Wek Ateny says the two Presidents will also discuss bilateral relations between the two countries.

“He is expected to discuss with the president of South Africa the revitalized peace agreement – how far it has gone and whether there are challenges that require the international community to help,” Ateny told Eye Radio.

President Kiir is also accompanied by senior government officials. He last travelled to South Africa in January 2020.