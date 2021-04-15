15th April 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   The president travels to South Africa

The president travels to South Africa

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

President Salva Kiir waves bye-bye to his deputy FVP Dr Riek Machar at JIA on Thursday, April 15, 2021 | Credit | Courtesy

President Salva Kiir has travelled to South Africa to discuss the status of the revitalized peace agreement.

The president will meet with his counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa.

Both leaders are expected to deliberate on the progress made and the challenges facing the peace deal.

In 2019, the Ramaphosa administration helped mediate on the then contentious issue of the number of states and boundaries among the South Sudanese parties.

South Africa also organized round table discussions on the reunification of the SPLM party.

The Press Secretary in the Office of President, Ateny Wek Ateny says the two Presidents will also discuss bilateral relations between the two countries.

“He is expected to discuss with the president of South Africa the revitalized peace agreement – how far it has gone and whether there are challenges that require the international community to help,” Ateny told Eye Radio.

President Kiir is also accompanied by senior government officials. He last travelled to South Africa in January 2020.

Currently on air

20:00:00 - 20:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir relieves Nhial Deng, JJ Okot among others in sweeping changes 1

Kiir relieves Nhial Deng, JJ Okot among others in sweeping changes

Published Saturday, April 10, 2021

C-in-C demands to know why his soldiers are abandoning camps 2

C-in-C demands to know why his soldiers are abandoning camps

Published Tuesday, April 13, 2021

There’s no Judiciary—Salva Mathok 3

There’s no Judiciary—Salva Mathok

Published Monday, April 12, 2021

Activist doubts Kiir’s new changes would ‘change situation’ 4

Activist doubts Kiir’s new changes would ‘change situation’

Published Monday, April 12, 2021

Dr Marial told to fix president’s office 5

Dr Marial told to fix president’s office

Published Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

The president travels to South Africa

Published 4 hours ago

Kiir writes ‘letter of disappointment’ to governors

Published 6 hours ago

Jonglei herders leave Kajo-keji

Published 7 hours ago

National, state parliaments to be reconstituted this week

Published 13 hours ago

Gov’t lifts partial lockdown

Published 13 hours ago

Gov’t commended for offering security to foreign truckers

Published Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
15th April 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.