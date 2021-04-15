15th April 2021
Kiir writes letter of disappointment to governors

Kiir writes letter of disappointment to governors

Authors: Emmanuel Akile | Alhadi Hawari | Published: 1 min ago

President Salva Kiir speaks at a past function | Credit | Eye Radio

President Salva Kiir has expressed disappointment in some governors and their deputies over the manner in which they are managing state affairs.

The president believes the top leadership at the state levels are not working in a collegial manner.

He cites poor cooperation and a high trust deficit between the governors and their deputies, and some senior officials of the same government.

Kiir states he learned that in some states, governors and their deputies often disagreed over issues of appointments, and government functions.

Such incidents have occurred in Western Equatoria State and Western Bahr el Ghazal State where the governor and the deputy mostly disagree over positions and resources.

Observers say there is a brewing conflict over the designation of roles and responsibilities within the executive branch of WBGS.

President Kiir describes this as unfortunate and unacceptable behavior, and directs them to respect each other, comply with the required protocols and uphold standard governance procedures.

He further asks them to cooperate and implement the revitalized peace deal regardless of their political or ethnic differences.

“All of you should aspire to return peace to our people and deliver services as a team,” President Kiir states in a letter to the governors of the 10 states issued on Monday.

According to the revitalized peace agreement, decision making in the government shall be in a spirit of collegial collaboration.

It also requires the state governments to consult and cooperate in the interest of peace and stability.

The peace deal outlines the responsibility sharing ratio at State and local government levels as follows:

55 percent for the SPLM; 27 percent for the SPLM/A-IO; 10 percent for SSOA and 8 percent for OPP.

The SPLM has appointed 6 state governors, SPLM-IO with 3 governors, and SSOA with one governor.

