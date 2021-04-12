How S.Sudan ‘deviated’ from Dr. Garang’s liberation principles

A renowned commentator says South Sudan took a wrong turn after the current leaders deviated from the basic principles of the liberation struggle.

Dr. Lual Achuek believes the leaders in Juba misinterpreted Dr. John Garang’s famous phrase of “payback time” and “taking towns to the people.”

Upon the signing of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement in 2005, the late Dr. Garang would often say it was time for the SPLM to pay back to the citizens by providing basic services, or risk being pushed into the ocean.

Dr. Achuek says the years after the CPA have been characterized by corruption, inefficiencies and a lack of accountability to the public.

He says the South Sudanese leaders have missed the opportunity to create a prosperous country for everyone.

Dr. Lual Achuek was speaking during the launch of a new book at Ebony Center in Juba, Friday.

The book titled: ‘Assuring the future of South Sudan – coherent government and sustainable livelihoods’, is written by American Professor Daniel Bromley of the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Dr. Lual Achuek of Ebony Center, Dr. Santino Ayuel Longar of the University of Juba, and retired Bishop Enock Tombe also contributed to the book.

The book highlights the moral imperative of leadership and state, the issue of land reforms, and the three pillars of economic growth which include agriculture, jobs, and service delivery.

For his part, retired Bishop Enock Tombe said:

