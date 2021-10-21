IDPs appeal to aid organizations to return to Tambura

The chairperson of the IDPs at the UN protection site in Tambura has appealed to the Humanitarian Organizations who fled the area last week to resume their activities in the county.

Last week humanitarian organizations who had been rendering services to the IDPs in Tambura closed their activities and relocated their staff out of the county after a heavy fighting in the town.

Joseph Capi Nafoni, the chairperson of the IDPs at the UN protection site in Tambura stated that the health situation among the IDPs is worsening.

“Without them [humanitarian organizations] we cannot manage to get ARV drugs, we cannot manage to get essential drugs, we cannot manage to get health services,” Capi Nafoni said in an interview with Eye Radio.

“The doctors were among those who left. For example, who is going to help pregnant women who may require an operation? Their presence is very important that is why we are asking them to come on ground so that they deliver service to people.”

“I am also calling on WFP to come and deliver their service to people. UNICEF also should come back because when we are talking about sanitation, hygiene, UNICEF is there to deliver.”

The organizations operating in Tambura County include World Vision, World Food, Program, and UNICEF.

The organization has been offering health care, and food assistance to IDPs.

