Police arrest female traditional healer over man’s death in Yirol West

Police in Yirol West County of Lakes State have arrested a female traditional healer after one of the clients died when she administered a local herb.

This is according to Elijah Mabor, the police spokesperson of Yirol West County.

Elijah says another man is also reported to be in critical condition.

He pointed out that the two men went to the herbalist for the treatment of unconfirmed illness last week.

They were then given a local herb known as “ayai” that later caused complications killing one of them.

The police spokesperson stated that the body of the deceased was taken to the hospital for postmortem.

Elijah told Eye Radio on Thursday the practice of healing using local herbs is common in the area; however, such an incident is first of its kind.

“They were actually two and they were given a certain medicine by our local language here known as Ayai. After they used it, one died and the other was suffering in hospital,” the police spokesperson in Yirol West said.

“After the death of that person, a case was opened at the police and the traditional doctor was arrested. And she was actually a female and she is currently under arrest for investigation.”

In August, the government of lakes state declared to ban practices of witchcraft in the state setting a maximum of 5 years imprisonment sentence and a fine for anyone caught with a charm.

The law was yet to be enacted in the available laws of the state according to a discussion during an intellectual conference resolution in the capital Juba.

Witchcraft is a crime in the traditional law.

