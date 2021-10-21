21st October 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   Police arrest female traditional healer over man’s death in Yirol West

Police arrest female traditional healer over man’s death in Yirol West

Author: Juan Mulle | Published: 4 hours ago

Yirol West

Police in Yirol West County of Lakes State have arrested a female traditional healer after one of the clients died when she administered a local herb.

 

This is according to Elijah Mabor, the police spokesperson of Yirol West County.

Elijah says another man is also reported to be in critical condition.

He pointed out that the two men went to the herbalist for the treatment of unconfirmed illness last week.

They were then given a local herb known as “ayai” that later caused complications killing one of them.

The police spokesperson stated that the body of the deceased was taken to the hospital for postmortem.

Elijah told Eye Radio on Thursday the practice of healing using local herbs is common in the area; however, such an incident is first of its kind.

“They were actually two and they were given a certain medicine by our local language here known as Ayai. After they used it, one died and the other was suffering in hospital,” the police spokesperson in Yirol West said.

“After the death of that person, a case was opened at the police and the traditional doctor was arrested. And she was actually a female and she is currently under arrest for investigation.”

In August, the government of lakes state declared to ban practices of witchcraft in the state setting a maximum of 5 years imprisonment sentence and a fine for anyone caught with a charm.

The law was yet to be enacted in the available laws of the state according to a discussion during an intellectual conference resolution in the capital Juba.

Witchcraft is a crime in the traditional law.

Popular Stories
Juba gives billion-dollar contracts to blacklisted businessmen – report 1

Juba gives billion-dollar contracts to blacklisted businessmen – report

Published Friday, October 15, 2021

Kiir fires Nilepet boss 2

Kiir fires Nilepet boss

Published Friday, October 15, 2021

Wau Commissioner spends 24 hours inside IO detention facility 3

Wau Commissioner spends 24 hours inside IO detention facility

Published Sunday, October 17, 2021

Senior gov’t officials, army generals obstructing dev’t-Mayor Kalisto 4

Senior gov’t officials, army generals obstructing dev’t-Mayor Kalisto

Published Wednesday, October 20, 2021

S. Sudan 2020 top student appeals for financial assistance 5

S. Sudan 2020 top student appeals for financial assistance

Published Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

IDPs appeal to aid organizations to return to Tambura

Published 4 hours ago

Police arrest female traditional healer over man’s death in Yirol West

Published 4 hours ago

Kiir directs his security advisor to resolve crisis at health ministry

Published 4 hours ago

Mundri West traders counting losses as thieves broke into their shops

Published 5 hours ago

Kingdom of the Netherlands donates $14million to support access to justice

Published 5 hours ago

‘Kuwato Dance’ fans mourn Derik Alfred’s untimely death

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
21st October 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.