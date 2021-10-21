Kiir directs his security advisor to resolve crisis at health ministry

President Salva Kiir has directed his security advisor, Tut Galuak to resolve the constitutional crisis at the Ministry of Health, the Spokesperson in the Office of the President has said.

This development came after the Minister of Health, Elizabeth Achuei suspended the Undersecretary of Ministry of Health, Dr. Victoria Anib over administrative changes at Juba Teaching Hospital.

Last week, Dr. Victoria appointed several directors at Juba Teaching Hospital while the minister was in the U.S. for the UN General Assembly meeting in New York.

Early, VP Hussein Abdelbagi ordered the Undersecretary to commission the reviewing and restructuring of the management of Juba Teaching Hospital.

The development ensued following the health workers strike at the hospital.

In a statement obtained by Eye Radio, Abdelbagi instructed the undersecretary to find a cordial result to the standoff created by some of the doctors.

However, on Friday, Minister Achuei rejected the managerial changes and revoked the directive involving the transfer of Directors and Directors General at the Ministry of Health and the Juba Teaching Hospital as per the orders of Hussein Abdelbagi dated 10th 2021.

On Wednesday, the Minister of Health issued a ministerial order suspending Dr Victoria Anib.

But, the spokesperson in the Office of the President, Ateny Wek told Eye Radio on Thursday that Kiir has directed his security advisor, Tut Gatluak in his capacity as a person-in-charge for peace implementation to resolve the matter.

Ateny says the presidency is going to discuss issues of peace partnership in Warrap and Western Bahr El Ghazal in the next meeting.

“The President has the information and he asked the person-in-charge of the implementation of the peace agreement, that is, Hon. Tut Gatluak Manime will be speaking to all the parties involved in this constitutional fight and the solution will be provided accordingly,” the spokesperson in the Office of the President said.

“There has been some misunderstanding that has been taking place here and there, in Wau, the forces of SPLM – IO held ministers and commissioners hostage for some time until they negotiated it out. All the three complications are happening within the agreement.”

“The Presidency is supposed to be meeting to address them and it has been postponed yesterday for some technical reasons.”

Ministerial Order No. 23/2021 on Wednesday saw Dr. Samson Paul Baba as the Acting Undersecretary.

Achuei also directed for the formation of a disciplinary committee to investigate and report to her within 90 days citing the provisions of the Civil Service Act and regulations.

