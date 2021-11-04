4th November 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Immigration receives 5,000 regular passport booklets

Immigration receives 5,000 regular passport booklets

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 4 hours ago

Senior officials from the Department of Immigration and Passport received regular passport booklets and national ID card on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 | Michael Daniel/Eye Radio|

The Department of Nationality, Passports and Immigration has finally received 5,000 booklets of the regular passports and 49,000 booklets of National ID cards after paying $3 million to the Printing Company in Germany.

This development came several months after the department suffered several machine breakdowns – paralyzing the issuance of the travel document.

Stranded travelers were often forced to obtain temporary travel documents while others reportedly paid exorbitant amounts to get passports from what they called the “backdoor.”

Lt.-Gen. Atem Marol, the Director for the Department of Immigration, Nationality and Passports says they have received a total of 5,000 regular passports and 49,000 ID cards.

“I want to inform the public that last week we received 600 regular passports, and today we received 4,400 regular passports and 49, 500 national ID,” Lt. Gen Atem Marol said.

“The issue of National ID cards is not a problem now. I know there are big numbers in the system but we are not going to use random printing. You will come as an individual then we shall print for you.

“I want to inform our people about the money paid by the government of South Sudan, $3.4 million has already been paid to the company.”

Currently on air

15:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Five plane crash victims ‘burn beyond recognition’ 1

Five plane crash victims ‘burn beyond recognition’

Published Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Why S Sudan will produce incompetent doctors, lawyers 2

Why S Sudan will produce incompetent doctors, lawyers

Published Monday, November 1, 2021

Plane crashes: Kiir asked to fire Biar, Subek, Kuol 3

Plane crashes: Kiir asked to fire Biar, Subek, Kuol

Published 22 hours ago

Guinea strongman Doumbouya retires 1,000 soldiers 4

Guinea strongman Doumbouya retires 1,000 soldiers

Published Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Bor police harass women over “too short” skirts 5

Bor police harass women over “too short” skirts

Published Friday, October 29, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Renk farmers appeal to UN agencies to buy their sorghum

Published 3 hours ago

NEC dismisses Lopuke’s exam leak and dubious result claims

Published 3 hours ago

Immigration receives 5,000 regular passport booklets

Published 4 hours ago

Court throws Salva Mathok out of two Juba hotels over appropriation

Published 5 hours ago

How dirty money from S Sudan is invested in Kenya, report

Published 5 hours ago

WFP truck overturns in Mundri West, killing driver

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
4th November 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.