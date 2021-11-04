Immigration receives 5,000 regular passport booklets

The Department of Nationality, Passports and Immigration has finally received 5,000 booklets of the regular passports and 49,000 booklets of National ID cards after paying $3 million to the Printing Company in Germany.

This development came several months after the department suffered several machine breakdowns – paralyzing the issuance of the travel document.

Stranded travelers were often forced to obtain temporary travel documents while others reportedly paid exorbitant amounts to get passports from what they called the “backdoor.”

Lt.-Gen. Atem Marol, the Director for the Department of Immigration, Nationality and Passports says they have received a total of 5,000 regular passports and 49,000 ID cards.

“I want to inform the public that last week we received 600 regular passports, and today we received 4,400 regular passports and 49, 500 national ID,” Lt. Gen Atem Marol said.

“The issue of National ID cards is not a problem now. I know there are big numbers in the system but we are not going to use random printing. You will come as an individual then we shall print for you.

“I want to inform our people about the money paid by the government of South Sudan, $3.4 million has already been paid to the company.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Court throws Salva Mathok out of two Juba hotels over appropriation Previous Post