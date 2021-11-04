NEC dismisses Lopuke’s exam leak and dubious result claims

On Monday, the former undersecretary of the Ministry of General Education and Instruction – Michael Lopuke – expressed fears about the future of the education sector after the majority of the candidates questionably passed.

Last month, the National Examinations Council released the results for the academic year 2020/2021 with girls performing better than boys.

Female candidates got a passing percentage of 97.4% compared to the males’ 97.3%.

It said 33,912 students were registered for the 2020 exams.

But Michael Lopuke, who worked in the education sector for about six years, blamed the dubious results on examination leakages.

Reacting to Lopuke’s remarks, the secretary for Secondary School Examinations refutes the statement – saying it lacks evidence.

Mading Manyok Ajak was reading out a statement in response to what he called self-denial and irresponsible statement made by Lopuke:

“If NEC in the 2020 examination would produce incompetent doctors and lawyers as stated by Mr. Michael Lopuke then it goes down to Mr. Lopuke himself,” said the secretary for Secondary School Examinations.

Manyok claimed that Lopuke has supervised the whole process during his time as Undersecretary at the ministry.

“He was the undersecretary of MoGEI for six years up to 2019 who witnessed teachers, learners and schools miseries for years and made no positive impact on the conditions., ” he added.

The secretary for Secondary School Examinations says Lopuke claims lack evidence.

“Mr. Lopuke talked of examination malpractice but he didn’t cite evidence to show that what he is talking about is real.”

Manyok, however, went on to claim that South Sudan has a credible and confidentiality system of examination that produces the best students.

“The students have been tested and have proven that they are capable and the best of the best. They will join international universities without any doubt. We are confident that whenever they go, they will win.”