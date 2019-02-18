Implement pact, restore people’s dignity, leaders told

A UN official is appealing to the South Sudan leaders to restore dignity of the civil war-affected people by implementing the new peace accord.

The level of suffering in South Sudan is often described as on an unimaginable scale and getting worse.

This was triggered by the violent conflict that is rooted in power wrangles among the liberators.

According to the World Food Program, more than 7 million people are “severely hungry” as a result.

UN agencies and aid groups say the situation has been aggravated by the economic crisis, with families unable to afford meals.

In addition, under 2 million people have been forced to flee their homes and are internally displaced within the country; while another 2.5 million have fled to neighboring countries as refugees.

The parties have also been accused of using rape as a weapon in the conflict-affected areas, an accusation they denied.

“In Uganda and Ethiopia, I witnessed South Sudanese who were forced to cross the border to these countries. There conditions did not get better,” said Ahunna Eziakonwa is the UNDP regional bureau for Africa director.

“They were received very well by these countries, but as international community…we cannot sustain the humanitarian assistance that is required to ensure their dignity.”

Unstoppable country

Ms Ahunna went on to explain why it is important to implement the September 2018 peace agreement.

“If peace is sustained in South Sudan, this country is unstoppable. It will raise to become a world leader,” Ms Ahunna stated during the launch of an emergency call center or ECC in Wau town on Saturday.

“And my colleague and I have come here – to South Sudan – to witness the very bold step that the people of this country have taken to give peace another chance.

“That bold step is not just about powerful people in Juba, it is about the people in Wau, the people in Yei, the people in Yambio and the women and children of this country who have borne the brunt of war. It’s time to stop suffering of our people.”