Insight security firm urges employees to resume work

The Insight security firm is appealing to its employees to call off the strike.

Last week, the workers laid down their tools over what they said was company’s failure to pay them in US dollars.

The move came after the workers and company managers hit a deadlock over which currency to be used for payment.

Those on strike argued that they have signed contracts that indicated USD but the company used to pay them in SSP with the lowest rate of SSP 160.

They base their argument on the contract which states that they shall be paid in US dollars.

However, a contract of employment of the insight security firm, seen by Eye Radio, indicates that the least paid guard receives a monthly salary in pounds, an equivalent of 179 US dollars -using the bank rate.

The contract also states that the amount will be paid using the official rate of the Bank of South Sudan. This means the guards are paid in SSP.

An employee said that the company’s officials seem to be reluctant in addressing the issue when presented to them.

But Tony Sugden, chairman of Insight Security firm denies paying a “deaf hear” to the needs of the workers.

“We have never been in a position where we have not heard them, we do hear them and we want to be able to hear them always. We assure the workers that it is part of our normal life to ensure that they are fairly remunerated,” he said.

Mr. Sugden appealed to the employees who are on strike to return to work -promising to address the matter as soon as they resume work.

“It is very important that we go back to a resumption of work because that is where we can sit down properly, in a safe place and discuss and arrive at amicably negotiated solutions to any issues, any issues at all,” he said.

Sugden added that his desire is to see Insight’s employees continue to provide a safe environment for people and the communities in which they operate in.