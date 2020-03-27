27th March 2020
Islamic council suspends Friday prayers, all Islamic activities

Published: 2 mins ago

Muslim gathering in Juba - File Photo

The South Sudan Islamic Council has suspended Friday prayers and all Islamic activities as a precautionary measure against the spread of the coronavirus.

The Islamic council said this order serves as a directive to all Islamic council branches in all States, Imams of mosques and all Islamic centers across the country to stop any activities that need more than three persons.

Last week, President Salva Kiir banned all social gatherings, sporting events, religious events, weddings, and political activities and imposed a night curfew across the country for 30 days as a preventative measure against COVID-19.

Speaking to the media yesterday, the spokesperson of the Islamic council, Mr. Ibrahim Awol stated that the order is legal and is in line with the Holy Quran and Suna.

“All the Islamic council branches in the state, Imams of mosques, Muezzins and all Islamic centers across the country have been directed to temporary suspend Friday prayers for the further notice,” Awol said.

“All Islamic learning facilities and centers must be stopped, no group prayers are allowed and all mosques will be close and this is a directive to all Imams of mosques to implement the order.”

According to W.H.O, you can protect yourself and your family from coronavirus by washing your hands frequently with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand rub kills viruses that may be on your hands.

According to the World Health Organization, the world stands at 462, 684 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with a total of 20, 834 deaths globally.

