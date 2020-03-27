Gov’t to prosecute citizens evading coronavirus screening

South Sudanese entering the country illegally will be tested, quarantine for 14 days and taken to court, the High-Level taskforce on coronavirus has said.

This comes after reports of South Sudanese from the affected countries evading health checkpoints and disappear into communities.

The committee also has resolved to establish screening points at the major crossing border posts.

This comes as the number of people affected by coronavirus is increasing in the neighboring countries.

According to the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization, South Sudan is coronavirus free.

However, the task force noted that with great concern reports of South Sudanese escaping from affected countries, evading the health checkpoints and blend into communities.

Dr. Makur Koriom, the undersecretary of the Ministry of Health addressed the media on Thursday.

“It is very important to note that and to particularly inform the evaders those who come in illegally that is not just going to be business as usual if they were apprehended, they will definitely be tasted quarantine and after 14 days they will be taken to court,” Dr. Kariom said.

The committee stated that families accommodating these evaders will also be mandatorily quarantined for 14 days.

The committee urged members of the general public and families to report new entrants to the concerned authorities.

It also directed law enforcement and security agents to apprehend, arrest and subject evaders to mandatory testing and quarantine.