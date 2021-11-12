12th November 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   It is unlawful to arrest suspects’ family members – lawyer

It is unlawful to arrest suspects’ family members – lawyer

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 2 mins ago

Advocate Reech Malual

A Human Right lawyer has urged state governments to end the allege practice of arresting family members of suspected criminals.

In September, a 50-year old woman was held for her son’s crimes at a military detention facility in Yirol West County of Lakes State.

Nyanon Marial Aguek, the mother of a wanted fugitive, took her own life inside the detention facility.

According to the transitional constitution, a person arrested by the police, as part of an investigation, may be held only for a period less than 24 hours.

However, observers say law enforcement agencies in some states continue to hold family members of runaway suspects in arbitrary detentions.

The executive director of screen of rights says the practice of arresting people for crimes they did not commit, is in disregard of the law.

Reech Malual, who doubles as the chairperson of coalition of public interest litigants, has urged the state governments to desist from such practice.

“There is no legal setting in the republic of South Sudan where people can be arrested for the crimes they did not commit in the first place. You can only be arrested if you are accused or suspected of committing a crime,” Reech said.

“There is something called public prosecution attorney who has been given power by the law to give any procedure and charge anybody as per the law and arrest or issue arrest warrants and those arrest warrant should be the one to be used.

“No one else has power to arrest anyone except the court and the public prosecution attorney.”

According to the international human rights laws, everyone has the right to liberty and security.

It also says no one shall be subjected to arbitrary arrest or detention.

Currently on air

15:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
12 family members perish in Juba-Nimule road accident 1

12 family members perish in Juba-Nimule road accident

Published Sunday, November 7, 2021

Senior gov’t officials obtain Covid negative certificate without getting tested – VP 2

Senior gov’t officials obtain Covid negative certificate without getting tested – VP

Published Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Leader of Ethiopia’s Oromo rebels predicts victory ‘very soon’ 3

Leader of Ethiopia’s Oromo rebels predicts victory ‘very soon’

Published Tuesday, November 9, 2021

A coronavirus test result delays Kiir’s visit to Qatar 4

A coronavirus test result delays Kiir’s visit to Qatar

Published Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Antonov plane owners ordered to ‘drag’ them out of S Sudan 5

Antonov plane owners ordered to ‘drag’ them out of S Sudan

Published Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

It is unlawful to arrest suspects’ family members – lawyer

Published 2 mins ago

UJOSS demands Governor Aleu to revoke order expelling journalist

Published 44 mins ago

Aweil traders count losses following a demolition exercise

Published 1 hour ago

Burhan names Sudan’s new ruling council, reappoints himself interim leader

Published 5 hours ago

Meet 49-year-old Yambio man with 8 wives, over 70 children

Published 6 hours ago

UNMISS denies peacekeepers withdrawal from Malakal PoC

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th November 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.