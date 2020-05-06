Japan donates over $200,000 to Mine Action

The Government of Japan has contributed over 200,000 dollars to the United Nations Mine Action Service to enable the safe return of refugees back home.

The money is also meant to cater for humanitarian operations, and strengthen institutional capacity of the National Mine Action Authority in the country.

The support will maintain Mine Action as a critical enabler for safe return and humanitarian assistance, and a promoter of Sustainable Development Goals.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, Japanese Ambassador to South Sudan Seiji Okada, stated that after the establishment of the coalition government, many refugees, South Sudanese in the diaspora, as well as internally displaced persons are expected to return home.

“The continuous commitment by the Government of Japan through UNMAS supports the government’s efforts to clear harmful remnants from their homeland and to offer safe land for returnees, members of host communities, and IDPs, for them to enjoy a long-awaited peace and livelihood,” he said.

Currently, there are 369 distinct sites with approximately 20.4 kilometers of land that are thought to be contaminated by landmines, cluster munitions, and other explosive hazards.

Although the formation of the R-TGoNU signals a new era for South Sudanese, the humanitarian crisis in the country reportedly remains dire with 7.5 million people in need of humanitarian assistance, compounded by COVID-19.