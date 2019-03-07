7th March 2019
Japan pledges additional funding to NPTC

Author : Memoscar Lasuba | Published: 1 min ago

NPTC Chairperson, Tut Gatluak and Japanese Ambassador, Seiji Okada signing a document. Date: 07/02/2019

The government of Japan has pledged additional 3.2 million dollars in grants for the activities of the pre-transitional period.

According to the Japanese ambassador to South Sudan, part of the funding will be used to provide water in the cantonment sites.

Mr Okada said the grant will be released soon.

 “At this moment I tell you it is a pledge, but we will be able to maybe disperse soon,” Ambassador Seiji Okada said .

“Of course our support is a kind of supplement, as a partial support to the activities,” he added.

Some of the cash will also be used for facilitation of activities of the other mechanisms established for the pre-transitional period.

 The pledge would bring to 4.2 million dollars, the total Japanese funding to the NPTC.

Japan pledges additional funding to NPTC

7th March 2019

