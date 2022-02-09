9th February 2022
Jonglei Protest: 9 injured, 2 in critical condition

Author: Yar Ajak | Published: 7 mins ago

Some of civil servants during protest this morning in Bor town - courtesy

At least nine people are reported injured and two others in critical condition at Bor Hospital, Jonglei State following renewed protest over unpaid allowances today.

A reporter for the Voice of America in Bor says hundreds of protesting civil servants this morning clashed with bodyguards of the state governor, Denay Chagor.

This comes after the civil servants accused the state governor of diverting their allowances to the state security sector.

The protestors are demanding for their October allowances they claimed were not included in the payments made on Christmas Eve.

They also wanted the immediate release of the chairperson of the teacher’s union steering committee, Matiop Ruben who was allegedly arrested by the state national security organs.

The angry civilians have reportedly closed several government offices.

Due to the violence, the VOA reporter, Deng Gai Deng says security guards evacuated the governor to an unknown location for his safety.

“I spoke to some protestors and they told me up to now about nine protesters have been injured and two others are in critical condition currently admitted at Bor Hospital,” Journalist Deng Gai told Eye Radio.

“The offices are locked and the governor was evacuated to an undisclosed location for safety.

“No operation at the moment at government offices. The steering committee of the protesters was called by the deputy governor and up to now, they are still in a meeting.”

9th February 2022

