10th February 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | Justice | National News | News | Politics | States   |   Uganda ordered to pay $325m for DR Congo occupation

Uganda ordered to pay $325m for DR Congo occupation

Author: BBC | Published: 4 hours ago

Uganda worked with local militias to loot gold from Ituri

Uganda has been ordered to pay $325m to the Democratic Republic of Congo for its role in the conflict there.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled Uganda had violated international norms as an occupying force between 1998 and 2003.

The judges found that Uganda was responsible for the deaths of 10-15,000 people in the eastern Ituri region.

Ugandan troops were also found to have looted gold, diamonds and timber.

DR Congo had demanded $11bn but the judges dismissed several parts of the claim and decided on a far lower amount.

The ICJ ordered Uganda to pay five annual instalments of $65m between 2022 and 2026, with the first instalment due in September.

Uganda had argued that the billions demanded by DR Congo would destroy its economy. The court said its order would be “within the capacity of Uganda to pay”.

The $325m covers $225m for damages to persons, $40m for damages to property and $60m for the looted resources.

In its judgment, the court said: “The reparation awarded to the DRC for damage to persons and to property reflects the harm suffered by individuals and communities as a result of Uganda’s breach of its international obligations.”

DR Congo filed a case against Uganda in 1999 for acts of armed aggression committed against it and its citizens. It accused Ugandan soldiers of looting and human rights violations.

Numerous armed groups have been wreaking havoc in mineral-rich eastern DR Congo for decades. In the 1990s, troops from Uganda and Rwanda twice invaded their much larger neighbour DR Congo, working with local militias to topple the government. They argued that they had intervened to stop the conflict in DR Congo from spilling across their borders.

The court’s decision is final with no recourse to appeal, but the world court has no means of enforcing its verdict.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 15:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Over 10 suspected ‘Toronto boys’ arrested in Juba 1

Over 10 suspected ‘Toronto boys’ arrested in Juba

Published Thursday, February 3, 2022

Ivory Bank security guard foils robbery attempt 2

Ivory Bank security guard foils robbery attempt

Published Sunday, February 6, 2022

10 soldiers killed in rival SPLA-IO factions clashes in Nasir 3

10 soldiers killed in rival SPLA-IO factions clashes in Nasir

Published Monday, February 7, 2022

S. Sudanese businessman to donate ‘Artificial Grass Football Ground’ worth $150,000 to Bright Stars 4

S. Sudanese businessman to donate ‘Artificial Grass Football Ground’ worth $150,000 to Bright Stars

Published Friday, February 4, 2022

Azande to install new King 117yrs after the death of King Gbudue 5

Azande to install new King 117yrs after the death of King Gbudue

Published Monday, February 7, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Uganda ordered to pay $325m for DR Congo occupation

Published 4 hours ago

Jonglei Protest: 9 injured, 2 in critical condition

Published 19 hours ago

Local chief killed as SSPDF and NAS forces renew clashes in Lainya

Published 20 hours ago

Atoroba crowned Azande King

Published 21 hours ago

Lawmaker requests Kiir to help free Abraham Chol

Published 22 hours ago

Global Fund pledges $150M for health sector in S. Sudan

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th February 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.