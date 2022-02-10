10th February 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   S. Sudan police issue new traffic fines for motorists

S. Sudan police issue new traffic fines for motorists

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 6 mins ago

Traffic Police-Courtesy panos.co.uk

The Directorate of National Traffic Police has issued a punitive order against traffic rule violators across the country.

These major violations carry penalties of up to 50,000 SSP for motorists who violated traffic rules.

It states that vehicles found without number plates, those with one number plate or with their number plates covered will pay a fine.

The traffic police will also penalize intoxicated drivers, drivers without licenses, those in possession of expired licenses and logbooks or without logbooks.

It also says reckless drivers including those driving on the wrong path, those disobeying instructions and using inappropriate words are liable to fine.

“The Administration of National Traffic Police has issued an order imposing fines for the contravention of motor vehicles, motorcycles and rickshaws due to gross violations and misconduct by motorists,” part of the statement reads.

The document bearing the stamp of the Ministry of Interior and signed by the Assistant Inspector General for the National Traffic Police, Lt. Gen. Akok Noon Akok, seeks to reinforce the existing traffic rules.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 15:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Over 10 suspected ‘Toronto boys’ arrested in Juba 1

Over 10 suspected ‘Toronto boys’ arrested in Juba

Published Thursday, February 3, 2022

Ivory Bank security guard foils robbery attempt 2

Ivory Bank security guard foils robbery attempt

Published Sunday, February 6, 2022

10 soldiers killed in rival SPLA-IO factions clashes in Nasir 3

10 soldiers killed in rival SPLA-IO factions clashes in Nasir

Published Monday, February 7, 2022

S. Sudanese businessman to donate ‘Artificial Grass Football Ground’ worth $150,000 to Bright Stars 4

S. Sudanese businessman to donate ‘Artificial Grass Football Ground’ worth $150,000 to Bright Stars

Published Friday, February 4, 2022

Azande to install new King 117yrs after the death of King Gbudue 5

Azande to install new King 117yrs after the death of King Gbudue

Published Monday, February 7, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

S. Sudan police issue new traffic fines for motorists

Published 6 mins ago

Uganda ordered to pay $325m for DR Congo occupation

Published 4 hours ago

Jonglei Protest: 9 injured, 2 in critical condition

Published 20 hours ago

Local chief killed as SSPDF and NAS forces renew clashes in Lainya

Published 20 hours ago

Atoroba crowned Azande King

Published 21 hours ago

Lawmaker requests Kiir to help free Abraham Chol

Published 22 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th February 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.