18th June 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Politics | Uncategorized | World News   |   Juba advised against closing down Oslo, Paris embassies

Juba advised against closing down Oslo, Paris embassies

Author: Rosemary Wilfred | Published: 4 hours ago

South Sudan embassy in Oslo, Norway | Credit | geeskaafrika.com

A political analyst has criticized the plan by the government to close some foreign embassies, saying it would hurt the country’s relations internationally.

Recently, the spokesperson of the ministry of foreign affairs said administrative measures have already been taken to close South Sudan’s embassies in France, Norway, Ghana, Kuwait and Italy, among others.

Amb. Mawien Makol attributed the move to the economic crisis facing the country.

“Administrative measures” have already been taken to close the embassies in France, Norway, Ghana, Kuwait and Italy,” Makol told DW on June 15.

“It’s finances, basically,” Makol said of the reasons behind the move. “Because of the crisis that we are in, we thought about trying to spend wisely and spend within our reach. We are paying these embassies from our resources.”

However, in his commentary, Dr. James Okuk believes that the decision was not well studied and that it could create suspicion and further lead to international isolation of South Sudan.

“It seems the whole thing was not studied well before they decided and that’s why it’s good to do a good study and analysis before you take a drastic decision like this,” Dr. Okuk told Eye Radio Monday.

He cited France which he says could use its veto power at the UN Security Council and its control over Francophone countries to go against South Sudan.

Dr. Okuk also argued that, closing an embassy in a country such as Norway that has always supported peace efforts in South Sudan and is still one of the biggest donors addressing the humanitarian crisis in the country, is a bad idea.

“What could be done in a situation like this is just to downsize the number of diplomats you have in a country like that and then minimize the spending, this is what many countries do,” Dr. Okuk continued.

He urges the government to rethink the decision to avoid future diplomatic implications.

“They need to go and talk with them openly that the decision was taken without studies and ‘Now we found out that we were mistaken. So we are sorry. We apologize and this is the way we would like to go about it. Maybe we will only downsize to this level’,” he advised.

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Evening Breeze

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir fires petroleum minister, Jonglei governor 1

Kiir fires petroleum minister, Jonglei governor

Published Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Approximately 200 South Sudanese killed in latest crackdown in Sudan 2

Approximately 200 South Sudanese killed in latest crackdown in Sudan

Published Friday, June 14, 2019

NSS urged to punish officers who cocked their guns at the high court 3

NSS urged to punish officers who cocked their guns at the high court

Published Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Kiir advises against crude oil advances 4

Kiir advises against crude oil advances

Published Saturday, June 15, 2019

Parliament summons the Minister of Interior over the tinted glasses 5

Parliament summons the Minister of Interior over the tinted glasses

Published Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Juba advised against closing down Oslo, Paris embassies

Published 4 hours ago

Roads opened for humanitarian aid to opposition areas

Published 11 hours ago

Gov’t permits factory tinted vehicles

Published 19 hours ago

Defense Board agrees to 12,000 VIP protection force

Published 20 hours ago

Insight security firm urges employees to resume work

Published 20 hours ago

Cabinet endorse over SSP 208 billion fiscal year budget

Published 21 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
18th June 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.