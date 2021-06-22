22nd June 2021
Juba airport arrivals advised to self-isolate for two weeks

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 8 hours ago

People stand before the immigration check point at the terminal building of Juba International Airport - credit | AFP | Oct. 29, 2018

Health authorities have expressed concern over violation of self-isolation rule.

They say majority of South Sudanese travelers who return from outside the country mingle with their families immediately upon arrival.

Dr John Runumu, the Executive Director of Preventive Health Care Services in the Ministry of Health, advised arrivals to make sure they go into 14-day of self-quarantine to avoid spread of the coronavirus…

“The main challenge from us South Sudanese who are coming from outside and I’m sure you are witnessing this. They arrive and immediately they get into interaction with the families, the expanded families, and they are there at large,” he said.

“Instead our international community coming into the country especially aid workers are the ones observing this quarantine. We as the ministry of health we advise that if you are coming from outside you need to observe the quarantine.”

As of yesterday [Sunday], South Sudan confirmed 11 news cases of Covid-19.

The cases were diagnosed from 343 samples collected in different parts of the country.

According to the official, data by the ministry of health, six of the cases were confirmed at Queen Medical clinic, 4 in Nimule and one in Agok, Abyei Administrative Area.

So far, the total death recorded in the country remains at 115 as no new death has been reported.

22nd June 2021

