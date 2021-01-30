30th January 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | National News | News   |   Juba gunmen kill 35-year-old man in his house

Juba gunmen kill 35-year-old man in his house

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 1 min ago

A family in Juba is mourning the death of their 35-year-old son who was shot at his Gurei home by unidentified armed men.

The late Ahmed Kameri Jango was shot dead when he was preparing for the dawn Muslim prayers on Friday.

His cousin brother, Rabeh Musa told Eye Radio that about six people entered Ahmed’s house and shot him when he was going to the bathroom.

Rabeh explained that the unidentified armed men shot the late in the head, killing him instantly. The incident occurred at around 4 am in Gurei North.

Speaking to Eye Radio this morning, Rabeh says the police in the area are investigating the killing.

The late was buried last evening at Hai Malakal Muslim cemetery.

Juba residents often complain of insecurity incidents in their areas, characterized by looting, beating, raping, and even killings.

Armed men sometimes in military and police uniforms are blamed for some of the incidents.

Popular Stories
Kiir’s office asks Museveni to explain ‘blue people’ 1

Kiir’s office asks Museveni to explain ‘blue people’

Published Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Kiir vows not to intervene in another Jonglei ethnic violence 2

Kiir vows not to intervene in another Jonglei ethnic violence

Published Thursday, January 28, 2021

NSS detains two over counterfeit dollars 3

NSS detains two over counterfeit dollars

Published Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Chagor blames Jonglei ethnic conflicts on Juba 4

Chagor blames Jonglei ethnic conflicts on Juba

Published Tuesday, January 26, 2021

South Sudan to dialogue with neighbors annexing its colonial territories 5

South Sudan to dialogue with neighbors annexing its colonial territories

Published Thursday, January 28, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Juba gunmen kill 35-year-old man in his house

Published 1 min ago

EALA approves EAC budget FY 2020/21

Published 3 hours ago

Cabinet approves establishment of hybrid court

Published 4 hours ago

Retired Archbishop hopes Jonglei will finally restore peace

Published 4 hours ago

Upper Nile finally gets a governor

Published 7 hours ago

President Kiir to turn back the clock on Sunday

Published 19 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
30th January 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.