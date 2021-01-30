You are here: Home | Justice | National News | News | Juba gunmen kill 35-year-old man in his house
A family in Juba is mourning the death of their 35-year-old son who was shot at his Gurei home by unidentified armed men.
The late Ahmed Kameri Jango was shot dead when he was preparing for the dawn Muslim prayers on Friday.
His cousin brother, Rabeh Musa told Eye Radio that about six people entered Ahmed’s house and shot him when he was going to the bathroom.
Rabeh explained that the unidentified armed men shot the late in the head, killing him instantly. The incident occurred at around 4 am in Gurei North.
Speaking to Eye Radio this morning, Rabeh says the police in the area are investigating the killing.
The late was buried last evening at Hai Malakal Muslim cemetery.
Juba residents often complain of insecurity incidents in their areas, characterized by looting, beating, raping, and even killings.
Armed men sometimes in military and police uniforms are blamed for some of the incidents.
Published 1 min ago
Published 3 hours ago
Published 4 hours ago
Published 4 hours ago
Published 7 hours ago
Published 19 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.