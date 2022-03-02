Juba High Court charges 4, acquits 2 in attempted murder of Rumbek Bishop

The high court in Juba has slapped criminal charges against four suspects and released two others accused of shooting of Rumbek Catholic Bishop last year.

In April last year, police in Rumbek, Lakes state arrested a total of 36 on accounts of the attempted murder of the Bishop-Elect Christian Carlassare.

But some of them were released following preliminary investigations.

Last month, the high court conducted cross-examinations of six suspects. During a hearing Wednesday, the high court indicted four of them.

They include Priest John Mathiang, Moses Sabit Ater, Laat Makur and Samuel Maker.

Priest John Mathaing is charged with inciting and plotting against Bishop Calassare, while Laat Makur Agok and Moris Ater for executing the attack on the bishop, and Samuel Maker for hiding the crime exhibits.

“The court found that the evidence presented is sufficient to file charges against the first (Priest John Mathiang), second (Moses Sabit Ater) , fifth (Laat Makur ) and sixth (Samuel Maker) accused under the indictment articles, 48, 55, 59 of South Sudan penal act 2008” Judge Alexander Saboni Sobic read out the charges.

The two suspects acquitted are Gabriel Dut Chol and Ngong Chol due to in sufficient evidence against them.

“The court did not prove the involvement of the third [Gabriel Dut Chol] and fourth defendants [Ngong Chol] in the beating and intimidation of the bishop, therefore, the court decided in accordance with the text of Article 226 of the Code of Criminal Procedure for the year 2008 Release them immediately unless they are wanted in other procedures”.

The next hearing is slated for March 14. 226.

