Juba to probe Abyei massacre

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 4 hours ago

Peacekeepers assess the incident on Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020 | Credit | Resident

President Salva Kiir has ordered for formation of a fact-finding committee to visit Abyei Administrative Area following Wednesday’s attack that left nearly 30 people dead.

The attack in the general area of Kolom-a village about 12 kilometers northwest of Abyei town left 29 people including children dead.

The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei has blamed the attack on a large number of Misseriya armed men.

Following public outcry over the killings, President Kiir met the Deputy Chairperson of the Sudanese Sovereign Council, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, at the State House in Juba on Thursday.

In a statement to the media, Tut Gatluak, the presidential advisor on security affairs, said the two leaders condemned the Abyei incident, and proposed a deployment of unified forces comprising of South Sudan People’s Defense Forces and Sudan Armed Forces to the area.

For his part, Mohamed Hamdan said perpetrators of Abyei killings would be identified and brought to book.

