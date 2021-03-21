22nd March 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   Kalisto Ladu appointed Juba mayor

Kalisto Ladu appointed Juba mayor

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: Sunday, March 21, 2021

Kalisto Ladu, new mayor of Juba

The governor of Central Equatoria State has appointed Kalisto Ladu mayor of Juba.

In a gubernatorial decree No. 12/2021 issued on Friday, Emmanuel Adil also appointed Solomon Nyambur as deputy mayor for administration and finance.

The same decree also reinstated Thiik Thiik, deputy mayor for infrastructure and development.

Juba City Council has been without a mayor since last year when the government was dissolved following arrangements of the revitalized government.

The new mayor, Ladu, was the former press secretary in the office of the Vice President for Economic Cluster, Dr. James Wani Igga.

He is a holder of LLB and LLM from the University of Juba.

Currently on air

08:00:00 - 08:15:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Rainstorm damages parked aircraft, blows off roofs 1

Rainstorm damages parked aircraft, blows off roofs

Published Thursday, March 18, 2021

Kiir demands forces’ unification status report 2

Kiir demands forces’ unification status report

Published Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Elia, Budhok point fingers over Makal County controversy 3

Elia, Budhok point fingers over Makal County controversy

Published Friday, March 19, 2021

Defense lawyers ask court to drop charges against those accused of killing Lual ‘Marine’ 4

Defense lawyers ask court to drop charges against those accused of killing Lual ‘Marine’

Published Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Jonglei gov’t clarifies presence of officials in Bor hotels 5

Jonglei gov’t clarifies presence of officials in Bor hotels

Published Thursday, March 18, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Family accuses a VP’s office of neglecting road accident victim

Published 10 mins ago

NBS bans some alcoholic drinks

Published 24 hours ago

Kalisto Ladu appointed Juba mayor

Published Sunday, March 21, 2021

SLM’s al-Nur advocates for revival of ‘New Sudan’ vision

Published Friday, March 19, 2021

Five S.Sudanese children missing along Sudan-Egypt border

Published Friday, March 19, 2021

SSPDF, SPLA-IO take over security of Bentiu IDP camp

Published Friday, March 19, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
22nd March 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.