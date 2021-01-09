Kenya makes U-turn, allows S.Sudanese to acquire visa manually

Kenya has made a U-turn and will now allow South Sudanese to apply for a visa manually at the Kenyan Embassy in Juba.

Last week, the Kenyan government said it had fully shifted to the issuance of electronic visas with effect from January I, 2021.

Although Kenya had exempted nationals from more than 50 countries from having to secure an online visa before entry, South Sudan was not one of them.

The Kenyan Immigration Department had said all passengers traveling from countries that required a visa to enter Kenya will apply and obtain an e-visa before boarding an aircraft as no visa will be issued on arrival.

It said travelers can apply for a Single entry visa, Transit visa, or Courtesy visa to Kenya and pay securely using their VISA card or MasterCard.

Following the shift in policy, some South Sudanese travelers complained that with a poor internet connection, the use of a visa card to pay online will make it difficult for many in South Sudan.

The South Sudan embassy in Nairobi, also reportedly protested the move, saying it would be challenging for many South Sudanese traveling to Kenya.

However, in a notice to the South Sudan Embassy on January 7, the Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it has taken note of the challenges cited.

It says South Sudanese will be allowed to apply for a visa manually at the Kenyan Embassy in Juba.

The cost of a Single entry visa is 51 US dollars, a Transit visa 21 US dollars, and a Courtesy visa is free.

Once issued, a visa to Kenya is valid for three months.

