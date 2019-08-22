22nd August 2019
Kiir appoints Barnaba Marial as Special Envoy

Author: Daniel Danis | Published: 4 hours ago

Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin

President Salva Kiir has once again appointed the former Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr Barnaba Marial.

Dr. Marial will now work in the Office of the President as an Advisor and Special Envoy to Kiir.

The position was previously held by Nhial Deng Nhial, who was recently replaced by Awut Deng as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Kiir fired Marial in 2016 in a move that was attributed to a statement he made regarding the status of the Abyei region.

His dismissal came after public outcry over a letter in which the ministry under Dr. Marial referred to former minister Dr Luka Biong Deng, who hails from Abyei, as a citizen of the Republic of Sudan.

Read related story: https://eyeradio.org/dr-marial-lost-job/

Marial spent the last three years as a member of the national parliament.

His reappointment has been welcomed by a section of Eye Radio listeners who refer to him as the “best diplomat South Sudan has ever had.”

In other decrees announced on the state television, SSBC last night, President Kiir also appointed the former Ambassador to Sudan, Mayen Dut Wol as the new Undersecretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,
He takes over from Baak Valentino Akol.

Kiir also appointed Deng Wal Achien as the Executive Director in the Office of the President.

The position was held by Rizik Dominic.

Kiir finally relieved Marol Mayuol and appointed Paul Paulo Onge as the new Chief Administrator in the Office of President.

