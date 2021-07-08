Kiir cancels 10th Indep day celebrations due to the economic crisis

President Salva Kiir has cancelled celebrations to mark the country’s tenth Independence Day on July 9 over lack of money, limiting it to senior government officials and diplomatic communities.

Kiir issued the directive during the extra-ordinary Council of Ministers yesterday.

According to the Deputy Minister of Information, the President will only deliver a nation address on the state-run TV and radio about the day today.

Speaking to reporters following the executive meeting on Wednesday, Baba Medan said members of the public are asked to celebrate the day at their homes.

“According to his Excellency the president, putting into consideration the situation of covid-19 His Excellency directed the public, the citizens of South Sudan to celebration in their houses,” said the deputy minister of Information.

“There will be an official nation address from the president. So everyone will see it on their own TV or you can listen to your radio so that we avoid any health issues. That is something to be noted.”

The Deputy Minister of Information said that Kiir has only approved the Great-Run for Peace to take place on July 9th.

“Again, the running which will be on the same day, the 9th of July, we invite all the youth, all the government institutions, the NGOs and UN to join the running on the 9th in the morning which will start at 5am up to 9am.”

However, in an interview with the Kenyan Citizen TV in Juba on Wednesday, Kiir says he has cancelled the celebration due to the economic crisis.

He says only foreign diplomats and senior government officials will gather somewhere in Juba to celebrate the important day.

“People are hungry and whatever resource we have mobilized for the celebrations, will be used for the benefits of the people,” said the president.

“It is better that very few people like the MPs and diplomats gather where I can deliver my speech to people.”

President Kiir recently expressed anger at the UN Security Council for extending the arms embargo on South Sudan.

The government says it wants to import weapons, a requirement for graduating and unifying forces in the country.

“The sanction on South Sudan has made us poor. Although, we believed that we are rich, but all the punishment labelled on us, did not make us prosper the way we had wanted, and this is why we are not celebrating the days as our people wanted,” Kiir said.

Last year, the country also failed to conduct a major celebration due the COVID-19 pandemic.

