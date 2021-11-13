You are here: Home | National News | News | Politics | Kiir fires Finance and Interior ministers
The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Athian Ding Athian and Interior Minister, Paul Mayom Akec have been fired.
The men were relieved through presidential decrees readout on the state-run SSBC on Friday evening.
In a separate decree, Kiir also discharged the undersecretary in the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Agak Achuil and appointed him as the new Minister of Finance and Planning in a separate presidential decree.
Kiir on the hand, appointed Mahmud Solomon as the new Minister of Interior replacing Gen. Paul Mayom Akech.
There were no reasons cited for the dismissal of the two cabinet members.
Published 2 mins ago
Published 9 hours ago
Published 16 hours ago
Published 17 hours ago
Published 17 hours ago
Published 18 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.