Kiir fires Finance and Interior ministers

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 2 mins ago

President Salva Kiir - credit OPPU - Thursday, July 15, 2021. Credit| Office of the President - Republic of South Sudan.

The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Athian Ding Athian and Interior Minister, Paul Mayom Akec have been fired.

The men were relieved through presidential decrees readout on the state-run SSBC on Friday evening.

In a separate decree, Kiir also discharged the undersecretary in the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Agak Achuil and appointed him as the new Minister of Finance and Planning in a separate presidential decree.

Kiir on the hand, appointed Mahmud Solomon as the new Minister of Interior replacing Gen. Paul Mayom Akech.

There were no reasons cited for the dismissal of the two cabinet members.

 

