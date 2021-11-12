12th November 2021
President Kiir mourns family of 13 killed in road accident

Authors: | Koang Pal Chang | Published: 1 min ago

Three kids who lost 13 of their family members in that gruesome and fatal accident that happened along Nimule -Juba highway in a hospital in Juba - courtesy.

President Salva Kiir has mourned the death of 13 family members killed in a tragic Juba-Nimule road accident.

The accident happened at around 1:00 PM when a fuel tanker collided with another vehicle at Amee junction in Magwi County, Eastern Equatoria State.

According to an eyewitness, a Toyota Noah mini-bus traveling from Juba to Nimule, collided with a fuel tanker coming to Juba.

The late Gabriel Thor Koryom lost his life along with two of his wives and nine children, only the driver and three kids survived in the incident.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, the president sent his condolence messages to family and friends of the deceased.

“As we mourn the tragedy that has befallen this family, let’s stand in solidarity with their relatives and the entire family of the Mayom community and pray that God will give them inner strength to help them cope with the tragedy.”

He added that his office will work with the ministry of interior and transport to find ways of ensuring that accidents of this nature are prevented.

The president also says he has contributed $50,000 as the seed fund for their education.

“I  am personally contributing $50,000 United State Dollars as the seed fund for their education and urged the people of good will both inside the country and diaspora to add to this fund,” Kiir stated in a statement.

Kiir called on South Sudanese across the globe to stand in solidarity with this family and their relatives, especially the three children who survived the accident.

