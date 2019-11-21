Kiir inaugurates Juba power

President Salva Kiir has switched on the generators providing electricity to the residents of Juba.

Launched on Thursday, the power project will benefit 3,000 households in the capital, Juba.

It shall also light up most of the streets in Juba.

According to the Ministry of Energy and Dams, the 33 megawatts power Plan Project is joint venture between the government and Ezra Power Company with funds from the African Development Bank.

President Kiir and a number of government officials, and partners attended the switching on of the giant generators stationed at Kondokoro.

This is the first phase of electrification project.

A representative of the Ezra Power Company said they have employed 300 South Sudanese engineers.

Ezra will operate the power plant for about 17 years and then transfer ownership to the government.