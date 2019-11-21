21st November 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News | Politics   |   Kiir offers Taban’s rival a job

Kiir offers Taban’s rival a job

Author: Ayuen Panchol | Published: 1 min ago

Gathoth Gatkuoth, speaks at press conference in Juba, Monday, Feb 25, 2019 | Credit | Joakino Francis/Eye Radio

President Salva Kiir has offered a gubernatorial position rival of his right-hand man, in what appears to be a settlement of be power wrangles within the SPLM-IO Taban.

In February, Gathoth Gatkuoth threatened to dispose of the First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai after he unilaterally dissolved SPLM-IO in Government and joined the mother SPLM.

Backed up by senior army generals, Gatkuoth argued that Taban’s decision caused confusion, uncertainty about the future and the fate of the faction and its members.

He declared himself the interim chairman of the SPLM-IO in Juba, causing tensions within the faction.

In a presidential decree read out on the state-run SSBC Television on Wednesday evening, Kiir appointed Gatkuoth governor of Latjor State, replacing Elijah Liech Bany.

A former army general, who has been blacklisted by the UN Security Council for the role he played during the December 2013 conflict, Gatkuoth’s rebellion against Taban Deng Gai came after he was removed from the position of minister of labor in August last year.

He claimed he was removed from government after calling for regional balance and ethnic representation in the upcoming government under the new peace deal, Radio Tamazuj reported.

Political analysts often say Kiir’s leadership style is characterized by offering positions to those who have the potential to wreak havoc on his administration.

Currently on air

08:00:00 - 08:15:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Makuei responds to U.S ‘100 days’ criticism 1

Makuei responds to U.S ‘100 days’ criticism

Published Friday, November 15, 2019

Gov’t can pay civil servants monthly – ex-NRA chief 2

Gov’t can pay civil servants monthly – ex-NRA chief

Published Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Juba residents to get electricity on Thursday 3

Juba residents to get electricity on Thursday

Published Tuesday, November 19, 2019

South Sudan women’s team beat Zanzibar 5-0 4

South Sudan women’s team beat Zanzibar 5-0

Published Monday, November 18, 2019

U.S questions Kiir, Machar’s leadership ability 5

U.S questions Kiir, Machar’s leadership ability

Published Thursday, November 14, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir offers Taban’s rival a job

Published 1 min ago

NPTC receives another $40 million

Published 18 hours ago

More female teachers could discourage early marriage – Unicef

Published 18 hours ago

UN chief tells states to protect children’s rights

Published 18 hours ago

EAC postpones heads of state meeting, again

Published 19 hours ago

Renk residents get vaccinated against cholera

Published 24 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
21st November 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.