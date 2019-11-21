Kiir offers Taban’s rival a job

President Salva Kiir has offered a gubernatorial position rival of his right-hand man, in what appears to be a settlement of be power wrangles within the SPLM-IO Taban.

In February, Gathoth Gatkuoth threatened to dispose of the First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai after he unilaterally dissolved SPLM-IO in Government and joined the mother SPLM.

Backed up by senior army generals, Gatkuoth argued that Taban’s decision caused confusion, uncertainty about the future and the fate of the faction and its members.

He declared himself the interim chairman of the SPLM-IO in Juba, causing tensions within the faction.

In a presidential decree read out on the state-run SSBC Television on Wednesday evening, Kiir appointed Gatkuoth governor of Latjor State, replacing Elijah Liech Bany.

A former army general, who has been blacklisted by the UN Security Council for the role he played during the December 2013 conflict, Gatkuoth’s rebellion against Taban Deng Gai came after he was removed from the position of minister of labor in August last year.

He claimed he was removed from government after calling for regional balance and ethnic representation in the upcoming government under the new peace deal, Radio Tamazuj reported.

Political analysts often say Kiir’s leadership style is characterized by offering positions to those who have the potential to wreak havoc on his administration.