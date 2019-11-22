22nd November 2019
R-JMEC wants each mechanism to have separate bank account

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 4 hours ago

Members of RJMEC and various security mechanisms pose for a picture during a meeting in Juba on Tue, Nov 19, 2019 | Credit | Charles Wote

The Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission has called for opening of bank accounts for every security arrangement mechanism for accountability purposes.

This week, the NPTC received another $40 million from the government for the implementation of pre-transitional activities.

The pre-interim committee previously proposed a $285 million budget to cover the activities of its sub-committees and the national constitutional amendment committee.

Most of the funds were meant for screening, registration, training and unification of forces.

However, over the last 8 months, the parties have not been able to complete the training and unification of the forces.

It is not clear how the NPTC, which is chaired by the presidential advisor on security, spent the $40 million since soldiers at the cantonment sites continue to report lack of shelter, clean drinking water and medical supplies.

“In the spirit of openness and transparency, to indicate how they have used the money that they have already received, the NPTC should open exclusive accounts for each mechanism and deposit amounts commensurate to operations of the specific transitional tasks to be implemented,” said Amb. Augustino Njoroge, interim chairperson of R-JMEC.

“Doing so will enable us to understand how much money the NPTC has disbursed so that likewise can be held to account.”

The mechanisms include Joint Defense Board, Joint Transitional Security Committee, Joint Military Ceasefire Commission, and Strategic Defense and Security Review Board.

The peace monitoring body R-JMEC and civil society recently asked the President to ensure that the NPTC account for the previous $40 million, a demand the Office of the President is yet to comment on.

