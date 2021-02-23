Kiir reconstitutes Jonglei state gov’t with 60 appointees

Author: Daniel Danis | Published: 16 mins ago
President Salva Kiir appointed 17 State Ministers, 5 Advisors, 8 County Commissioners, and 30 members of Independent Commissions.
President Salva Kiir has reconstituted the Jonglei state government by appointing representatives of the various party to the revitalized peace agreement.Among the appointees are 17 State Ministers, 5 Advisors to governor Denay Chagor, 8 County Commissioners.
The President failed to appoint a commissioner for Bor County where the state capital seats. It is not clear why. But the decree explained that the appointment will be made on a later date through the SPLM-ITGoNU.
In Tuesday decree, Kiir further appointed 30 officials of the States’ Independent Commissions.
The appointees are representatives of the main SPLM party of the former Interim Transitional Government of National Unity, South Sudan Opposition Alliance, SPLM-IO, Other Political Parties, and the National Agenda, a partner to the former Interim Transitional Government of National Unity.
They are as follows:
State Ministers
- Tuong Majok Deng – Minister of Cabinet Affairs – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Nyalele John Chol – Minister of Parliamentary and Legal Affairs – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Veronica William Deng – Minister of Information and Communication – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Peter Gatkuoth Makuac – Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Chuol Dhieu Teny – Minister of Animal Resources, Fisheries and Tourism – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Elijah Mabior Bol Ayom – Minister of Housing, Land and Public Utilities – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Biar Mading Biar – Minister of Labor, Public Service and Human Resource Development – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Atong Kuol Manyang Juuk – Minister of Health – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Lual Monyluak Dau – Minister of Education and General Instructions – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Simon Hoth Dual – Minister of Local Government and Law Enforcement – SPLM-IO
- Malual Gabriel Kon – Minister of Peace-Building – SPLM-IO
- Abraham Deng Deng – Minister of Cooperatives and Rural Development – SPLM-IO
- James Mawic Makuac – Minister of Roads and Bridges – SPLM-IO
- William Kuol Chol – Minister of Gender and Social Welfare – SPLM-IO
- Wiyual Gatkuoth Chiangath – Minister of Finance, Planning and Investment – SSOA
- John Chol Malou – Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Forestry – SSOA
- Kasara Riek Chok – Minister of Trade and Industry – National Alliance –OPP
County Commissioners
- Chatiem Ruei Lual – Commissioner of Duk County – SPLM-ITGoNU
- To be nominated later – Commissioner of Bor County – SPLM-ITGoNU
- James Chuol Jaak – Commissioner of Ayod County – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Tang Chatiem Kech – Commissioner of Uror County – SPLM-ITGoNU
- James Bol Makuei – Commissioner of Nyirol County – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Gatwic Riet Deng – Commissioner of Akobo County – SPLM-IO
- Boutrus Ruai Biel Kuei – Commissioner of Fangak County – SPLM-IO
- Nyok Malual Mayik Mareng – Commissioner of Pigi County – SSOA
- Deng Kuot Mabeny – Commissioner of Twic East County – OPP-Umbrella
Advisors
- Bol Kong Ngoth – Advisor on Peace and Security –SPLM-ITGoNU
- Diing Akol Diing – Advisor on Legal Affairs – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Simon Mayok Deng – Advisor on Human Rights – National Agenda-ITGoNU
- Sam Simon Mayen – Advisor on Economic Affairs –SPLM-IO
- Abraham Riek Yuek – Advisor on Gender, Child and Social Welfare – SSOA
Members of State Independent Commissions
Anti-corruption Commission
- Peter Pal Chol Paul – Chairperson of Anti-corruption Commission – SPLM-IO
- Peter William Chuang – Deputy Chairperson of Anti-corruption Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Ayel Manyok Ajak – Member, Anti-corruption Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU
- John Kachuol Kuol – Member, Anti-corruption Commission – National Agenda-ITGoNU
- Gatwic Machar Puoch – Member, Anti-corruption Commission – SSOA
Employees Justice Chamber
- Majok Deng Biar – Chairperson of Employees Justice Chamber – SSOA
- Akuoc Alueng Riak Atem – Deputy Chairperson of Employees Justice Chamber –National Agenda-ITGoNU
- Ajak Monykuer Awuok – Member, Employees Justice Chamber – SPLM-IO
- Santino Malual Met – Member, Employees Justice Chamber – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Jacob Chiengkuoth Weyjang – Member, Employees Justice Chamber – SPLM-ITGoNU
HIV/AIDs Commission
- Akol Jang Arual – Chairperson of HIV/AIDs Commission – DC-ITGoNU
- Nhial Achiek David – Deputy Chairperson of HIV/AIDs Commission – SPLM-IO
- Mary Ayom Deng – Member, HIV/AIDs Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Donga Gai Donga – Member, HIV/AIDs Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Nyakalany Jakuan Kor – Member, HIV/AIDs Commission – SSOA
Relief and Rehabilitation Commission
- Gabriel Deng Ajak – Chairperson of Relief and Rehabilitation Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Elijah Machom Wuor – Deputy Chairperson of Relief and Rehabilitation Commission – SSOA
- Rejoice Daniel Chuong – Member, Relief and Rehabilitation Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Jacob Manyok Gai – Member, Relief and Rehabilitation Commission – National Agenda-ITGoNU
- Alier Gol Alier – Member, Relief and Rehabilitation Commission – SPLM-IO
Human Rights Commission
- Deng Aruei Yak – Chairperson of Human Rights Commission – SPLM-IO
- Elizabeth Nyawop Dut Kaat – Deputy Chairperson of Human Rights Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Achol William Garang – Member, Human Rights Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU
- DeAfric William Nyuon – Member, Human Rights Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Sunday James – Member, Human Rights Commission – SSOA
Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission
- James Apai Uchala – Chairperson of Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Joseph Kiel Chagath – Deputy Chairperson of Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission – SPLM-IO
- Awur Chol Adol – Member, Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Tereza Aban Malual – Member, Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission – National Agenda-ITGoNU
- Abuoi Monyluak Akoi – Member, Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission – SSOA