Kiir reconstitutes Jonglei state gov’t with 60 appointees

President Salva Kiir has reconstituted the Jonglei state government by appointing representatives of the various party to the revitalized peace agreement.Among the appointees are 17 State Ministers, 5 Advisors to governor Denay Chagor, 8 County Commissioners.

The President failed to appoint a commissioner for Bor County where the state capital seats. It is not clear why. But the decree explained that the appointment will be made on a later date through the SPLM-ITGoNU.

In Tuesday decree, Kiir further appointed 30 officials of the States’ Independent Commissions.

The appointees are representatives of the main SPLM party of the former Interim Transitional Government of National Unity, South Sudan Opposition Alliance, SPLM-IO, Other Political Parties, and the National Agenda, a partner to the former Interim Transitional Government of National Unity.

They are as follows:

State Ministers

Tuong Majok Deng – Minister of Cabinet Affairs – SPLM-ITGoNU Nyalele John Chol – Minister of Parliamentary and Legal Affairs – SPLM-ITGoNU Veronica William Deng – Minister of Information and Communication – SPLM-ITGoNU Peter Gatkuoth Makuac – Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports – SPLM-ITGoNU Chuol Dhieu Teny – Minister of Animal Resources, Fisheries and Tourism – SPLM-ITGoNU Elijah Mabior Bol Ayom – Minister of Housing, Land and Public Utilities – SPLM-ITGoNU Biar Mading Biar – Minister of Labor, Public Service and Human Resource Development – SPLM-ITGoNU Atong Kuol Manyang Juuk – Minister of Health – SPLM-ITGoNU Lual Monyluak Dau – Minister of Education and General Instructions – SPLM-ITGoNU Simon Hoth Dual – Minister of Local Government and Law Enforcement – SPLM-IO Malual Gabriel Kon – Minister of Peace-Building – SPLM-IO Abraham Deng Deng – Minister of Cooperatives and Rural Development – SPLM-IO James Mawic Makuac – Minister of Roads and Bridges – SPLM-IO William Kuol Chol – Minister of Gender and Social Welfare – SPLM-IO Wiyual Gatkuoth Chiangath – Minister of Finance, Planning and Investment – SSOA John Chol Malou – Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Forestry – SSOA Kasara Riek Chok – Minister of Trade and Industry – National Alliance –OPP

County Commissioners

Chatiem Ruei Lual – Commissioner of Duk County – SPLM-ITGoNU To be nominated later – Commissioner of Bor County – SPLM-ITGoNU James Chuol Jaak – Commissioner of Ayod County – SPLM-ITGoNU Tang Chatiem Kech – Commissioner of Uror County – SPLM-ITGoNU James Bol Makuei – Commissioner of Nyirol County – SPLM-ITGoNU Gatwic Riet Deng – Commissioner of Akobo County – SPLM-IO Boutrus Ruai Biel Kuei – Commissioner of Fangak County – SPLM-IO Nyok Malual Mayik Mareng – Commissioner of Pigi County – SSOA Deng Kuot Mabeny – Commissioner of Twic East County – OPP-Umbrella

Advisors

Bol Kong Ngoth – Advisor on Peace and Security –SPLM-ITGoNU Diing Akol Diing – Advisor on Legal Affairs – SPLM-ITGoNU Simon Mayok Deng – Advisor on Human Rights – National Agenda-ITGoNU Sam Simon Mayen – Advisor on Economic Affairs –SPLM-IO Abraham Riek Yuek – Advisor on Gender, Child and Social Welfare – SSOA

Members of State Independent Commissions

Anti-corruption Commission

Peter Pal Chol Paul – Chairperson of Anti-corruption Commission – SPLM-IO Peter William Chuang – Deputy Chairperson of Anti-corruption Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU Ayel Manyok Ajak – Member, Anti-corruption Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU John Kachuol Kuol – Member, Anti-corruption Commission – National Agenda-ITGoNU Gatwic Machar Puoch – Member, Anti-corruption Commission – SSOA

Employees Justice Chamber

Majok Deng Biar – Chairperson of Employees Justice Chamber – SSOA Akuoc Alueng Riak Atem – Deputy Chairperson of Employees Justice Chamber –National Agenda-ITGoNU Ajak Monykuer Awuok – Member, Employees Justice Chamber – SPLM-IO Santino Malual Met – Member, Employees Justice Chamber – SPLM-ITGoNU Jacob Chiengkuoth Weyjang – Member, Employees Justice Chamber – SPLM-ITGoNU

HIV/AIDs Commission

Akol Jang Arual – Chairperson of HIV/AIDs Commission – DC-ITGoNU Nhial Achiek David – Deputy Chairperson of HIV/AIDs Commission – SPLM-IO Mary Ayom Deng – Member, HIV/AIDs Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU Donga Gai Donga – Member, HIV/AIDs Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU Nyakalany Jakuan Kor – Member, HIV/AIDs Commission – SSOA

Relief and Rehabilitation Commission

Gabriel Deng Ajak – Chairperson of Relief and Rehabilitation Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU Elijah Machom Wuor – Deputy Chairperson of Relief and Rehabilitation Commission – SSOA Rejoice Daniel Chuong – Member, Relief and Rehabilitation Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU Jacob Manyok Gai – Member, Relief and Rehabilitation Commission – National Agenda-ITGoNU Alier Gol Alier – Member, Relief and Rehabilitation Commission – SPLM-IO

Human Rights Commission

Deng Aruei Yak – Chairperson of Human Rights Commission – SPLM-IO Elizabeth Nyawop Dut Kaat – Deputy Chairperson of Human Rights Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU Achol William Garang – Member, Human Rights Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU DeAfric William Nyuon – Member, Human Rights Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU Sunday James – Member, Human Rights Commission – SSOA

Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission

James Apai Uchala – Chairperson of Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU Joseph Kiel Chagath – Deputy Chairperson of Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission – SPLM-IO Awur Chol Adol – Member, Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU Tereza Aban Malual – Member, Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission – National Agenda-ITGoNU Abuoi Monyluak Akoi – Member, Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission – SSOA