Kiir reconstitutes legislative assemblies for four more states

President Salva Kiir has reconstituted four more state legislatures and appointed members of parliament to represent the peace parties.

In several presidential decrees read out on state-run television on Wednesday, Kiir reconstituted Eastern Equatoria, Warrap, Jonglei and Northern Bahr el Ghazal state assemblies.

In separate decrees, Kiir appointed speakers for the respective states and all their deputies except for Eastern Equatoria.

They are Severino Maira Janus of SPM-IG for Eastern Equatoria Legislative Assembly, Maper Maper Maper of SPLM-IO as speaker for Warrap, deputized by Bona Bak Dhel of SPLM-IG.

Amer Ateny Alier of SPLM-IO was appointed speaker for Jonglei, deputized by Apotho Ojulu Okoth of SPLM-IG; and Achol William Amuoi of SPLM-IG as speaker for Northern Bahr el-Ghazal, deputized by Angelina Abraham Akon of SPLM-IO.

This brings the total number of reconstituted state parliaments to eight.

Recently, Kiir reconstituted four sate legislative assemblies in Upper Nile, Lakes, Western and Central Equatoria states.

This means he is yet to reconstitute parliaments for two more states, namely: Western Bahr el Ghazal and Unity.

According to the revitalized peace deal, the responsibility sharing ratio at state and local government levels shall be 55% for the SPLM; 27% for the SPLM/A-IO; 10% for SSOA, and 8% for OPP.

