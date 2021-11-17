US joins UK and Canada in supporting GESS

The United States of America has joined the United Kingdom and Canada in supporting Girls’ Education in South Sudan

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the U.S said USAID is continuing years of support for basic education in South Sudan through an initiative called Girls’ Education South Sudan or GESS.

The Girl’s Education South Sudan initially funded by the British Government and the Government of Canada for over eight years now, seeks to improve the life chances of young South Sudanese

The project focuses on girls and marginalized children and youth through the provision of equitable, accessible, and quality education.

According to USAID’s its latest funding contribution will support non-government schools in the 13 counties in South Sudan.

These include Kapoeta North, Budi Counties of Eastern Equatoria; Akobo, Duk, Pibor, and Uror County in Jonglei; Leer, Mayendit, and Panyijar counties in Unity.

Other areas to benefit from the fund are; Baliet, and Ulang counties in Upper Nile State; Jur River and Wau counties in Western Bahr-el Ghazal.

According to USAID/South Sudan Mission Director Haven Cruz-Hubbard, the selected counties are among the poorest, most isolated, and least assisted areas in South Sudan.

“USAID continues to recognize the importance of investing in basic education in South Sudan so that children and youth can realize their potential and South Sudan’s youngest generation will be equipped to carry this young nation forward,” Haven Cruz-Hubbard said in statement on Wednesday.

The funding seeks to build community and household resilience to help communities better withstand shocks including floods and conflict.

Cruz-Hubbard added that GESS places a particular emphasis on girls, children with disabilities, and essential support to the education sector in South Sudan.

In its estimate, USAID said over 70 percent of primary-aged children in South Sudan are out of school, and the highest proportion in the world. With 76 percent of out-of-school being girls.

GESS’s first phase had benefited 295,000 girls with cash assistance, more than 3,400 schools with cash grants, and two million South Sudanese through radio broadcasts. The second phase aims to reach 930,538 girls and more than 5,000 schools.

