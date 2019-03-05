5th March 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Peace | States   |   Kiir resumes Bahr el-Ghazal peace tour

Kiir resumes Bahr el-Ghazal peace tour

Author: Obaj Okuc | Published: 4 hours ago

President Kiir during peace tour in Lakes

President Salva Kiir arrived Wau town Tuesday morning to resume his peace tour in the Bahr el Ghazal region.

Kiir interrupted his peace tour on Sunday to receive Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki.

He welcomed the two heads of state on Monday at the presidential palace . The three leaders held a closed-door meeting on tri-lateral issues.

According to the Presidential Press secretary, Kiir touched down at Wau airport at 9:20 am.

“As I speak with you, [he is] preparing now to go to Wau stadium to address a rally there,”Ateny Wek Ateny told Eye Radio.

After the rally,  Kiir will proceed to Kwajok, Gogrial state, he said.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SPLM leadership issues deadline for missing members 1

SPLM leadership issues deadline for missing members

Published 1 week ago

“FVP Taban has no powers to dismiss us”, says dissident MP 2

“FVP Taban has no powers to dismiss us”, says dissident MP

Published 3 days ago

Why social media users are angry at SSBC management 3

Why social media users are angry at SSBC management

Published 2 weeks ago

Dispute over loot leaves army officer dead 4

Dispute over loot leaves army officer dead

Published 1 week ago

IO in TGoNU splits, Gen. Gathoth made interim chairman 5

IO in TGoNU splits, Gen. Gathoth made interim chairman

Published 1 week ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Angry S. Sudanese students in Morocco want scholarships cancel

Published 3 hours ago

Kiir resumes Bahr el-Ghazal peace tour

Published 4 hours ago

Pointing finger at us hurts – say women living with HIV

Published 7 hours ago

Kiir agrees to include Cirilo, Malong in R-ARCSS

Published 8 hours ago

Ruweng State: At least six killed in separate incidents

Published 9 hours ago

NAS hits back at IGAD statement

Published 17 hours ago

5th March 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.