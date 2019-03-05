Kiir resumes Bahr el-Ghazal peace tour

President Salva Kiir arrived Wau town Tuesday morning to resume his peace tour in the Bahr el Ghazal region.

Kiir interrupted his peace tour on Sunday to receive Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki.

He welcomed the two heads of state on Monday at the presidential palace . The three leaders held a closed-door meeting on tri-lateral issues.

According to the Presidential Press secretary, Kiir touched down at Wau airport at 9:20 am.

“As I speak with you, [he is] preparing now to go to Wau stadium to address a rally there,”Ateny Wek Ateny told Eye Radio.

After the rally, Kiir will proceed to Kwajok, Gogrial state, he said.